Lochalsh accountant is Highland business woman of the year

Karen Kennedy with her award Pic Willie Urquhart

A Lochalsh accountant has been named as this year’s Highland business woman of the year.

Karen Kennedy, who runs Auchtertyre-based Kennedy Accountancy, took the honour at the Highland Women in Business awards at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness last month.

Judges were impressed by the firm’s growth, client retention rate and social value.

The Highland Business Women Awards 2023 honoured female entrepreneurs across the Highlands.

There were nine awards up for grabs, and women from across the region and from every type of business were in the running.

