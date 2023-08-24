IN PICTURES: Kyle gala marks successful return

Dancers from the LMPA group entertained Pic Willie Urquhart

Despite the downpours, Kyle hosted a very successful Gala last Saturday – the event returning for the first time in six years.

A weekend of festivities got underway on Thursday night when, in beautiful conditions, local fishermen and the RNLI helped organise a fishing competition, which proved popular with all ages.

The winner of the heaviest fish went to Donald James Preston and the winner of the six heaviest mackerel to Freddie Morrison.

On Friday evening a quiz night was held in Kyle hall while on Saturday the main events centred on Douglas Park.

The Lochalsh junior pipe band led a parade to the field, where numerous stalls and attractions helped keep the crowds entertained during what turned out to be a wet and windy afternoon.

Winners of the flower pot competition, baking competition and gala princess were announced during the day – with congratulations to Jenny Beaton for the overall most creative and best blooms in flower pot, Eliza Healy for taking first place with her stunning cake creation, while Esme Healy took home the title of gala princess.

In the evening local musician Ryan Grant opened the dance in Kyle Hall before Valtos took to the stage to entertain a sell-out crowd.

Alison MacRae, one of a number of younger community members who stepped up to help organise this year, said: “Despite the weather, we had a great turn out and we’re very grateful to all those who came forward to help.

“The Thursday evening fishing competition brought a great crowd, and the Friday quiz – with questions from Sandy and Sheena Finlayson and quizmaster David MacLeod – was also a nice opportunity for people to get out and come together.

“People were queuing out the door at 9pm on Saturday to get the last of the tickets to the dance – it was a really successful day.”

Proceeds from the weekend’s events will be split, with some funds retained to help next year’s gala event while the remainder will be distributed to local good causes and organisations.

The committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who volunteered their time to both plan and set up the site, and all of those who attended on the day including: Kyle & Broadford Fire Brigade; Kyle RNLI, Coast Guard, local police, Chars Stars, LMPA, the Lochalsh Pipe Band, Radio Skye, Kyle Football Club, Kyle Childrens Committee, Lochalsh Youth Trust, Kyleakin Connections, Lochalsh Reuse & Recycle Hub, Meghan’s Plockton, Fishermans Kitchen, West Highland College, Wester Ross Biosphere, Helen MacInnes, Balnacra Arts, Patterns of Light, Under the Rowan, Killbrannan Crafts, Kyle Community Council, Scotlands Blood Bikes, Valtos and Ryan Grant.

They would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes to help with the fundraising effort.

