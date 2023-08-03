SHOW TIME: Bumper day out in store at Skye Agricultural Show

Following the successful return of the Isle of Skye Agricultural Show after a covid hiatus, the 2023 show will take place at the King George V playing field in Portree on Saturday 5th August .
Now in its 120th year, the show committee (chaired by Janice MacDonald, Borve) look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike as the community comes together to celebrate the island’s rich connection with the land.
Main attractions for this year include Kipperridge Gun Dogs, Laser Clays Scotland, local Crofter John MacDiarmid’s sheep dog demonstrations, and shearing demonstration with the addition for this year of ‘sheep dressing’ (getting the animal ready for showing) from Ben Reive.
Annual show highlights also returning for 2023 include overall best animal in show, the ever popular dog competition and local food vendors (such as the fundraising RNLI BBQ, Mowi Salmon Wagon, Jac-O-Bite and The Isle of Skye Beef Company).
Local trade stands include Portree Nursey, Skye Free Range, Isle of Skye Ice Cream Company, Humble Candles and Skye Cakes.
This year’s show bar will be run by Isle of Skye Distillers with live music throughout the day.
Janice said: “What makes the Skye Agricultural show special is that it’s a celebration of the region’s rich, historic connection with the land as well as the role it plays in modern day island life.
“It really is the beating heart of our community.
“It’s an honour to be chair of such a historic event, and the whole committee shares a great sense of pride being custodians of the show and all it represents.
“We really want the show to come back stronger than ever after and are so grateful for the support and patience of everyone, especially competitors, as we navigate through various curve balls.
“Having so many women hold office-bearer roles really demonstrates what modern crofting life is like: all of us are married to crofters or have been born into crofting families – and some are even raising the next generation of crofters – but we also take an active role in working the land ourselves and ensuring the traditions of crofting will continue to be the beating heart of Skye for generations to come.”
Gates open at 10am.
The 2023 show would not be possible without the generous main sponsorship of Isle of Skye Estate Agents. Thanks go to other sponsors EDP Renewables, James MacQueen Building Contractors, Crystalyx UK and HSB Ring Ltd.
Show committee members are;
Chair: Janice MacDonald, Borve
Vice Chair: Jennifer Munro, Ullinish
Secretary: Eilidh Sutherland, Totescore
Treasurer: Katherine MacLean, Waternish
Catalogue & Advertisements:
Katherine MacLean, Waternish & Jennifer Munro, Ullinish
Registration of Show Animals: Janette Sutherland, Carbost
President: Ian MacKinnon, Strathaird
Vice President: Willie Nicolson, Glenconon