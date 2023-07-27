GUEST APPEARANCE: Marvin Andrews to feature in charity football match in Skye

Marvin Andrews speaking in Skye this year Pic Willie Urquhart

Footballer-turned-minister Marvin Andrews, who visited Portree earlier this year to speak about his career and his faith, will return to Skye to take part in a special charity match this Saturday.

The former Rangers and Trinidad star will be participating in the June McCaherty Memorial Shield this Saturday at Portree High School.

The football match, between Portree Juniors and a Portree Juniors ‘legends’ team, is raising funds for the cancer support charity Maggie’s and will kick off at 2pm, followed by a dinner and refreshments at Skye Lodges.

June McCaherty was an important member of the club’s community, in particular when her husband Phil McCaherty was their manager.

Phil said: “We’ve run a seven-a-side tournament in the past in memory of June, but this year it was proving difficult logistically, so the boys suggested Marvin Andrews might be keen to take part in a charity match.

“It’s a great opportunity, we’re really grateful for a big celeb like Marv to give up his time and join us for the game – I’m also looking forward to hearing him talk at the after party”.

Gary Wilson, who helped organise the original visit in May, told the Free Press: “It all came about when one of the Juniors players, John Murphy, asked if I could get Marvin to play a game for the Juniors.

“I said probably not – but he might play in a charity match, so John offered to pay his costs to come back to Skye and play in the June McCaherty Memorial Shield charity game.

“Marvin is also going to speak at the Juniors fundraising night following the match and will then share his testimony at Dunvegan village hall on Sunday 30th of July at 4pm.”

Phil added: “I’ll be coaching the legends team and I might have to ref the game, but I’d love to get a run out for the legends, it would be nice to play against my son, Andrew, who plays at centre back for the Juniors now.

“The object of the day and game is to raise awareness and some money. Hundreds of people have played for the Juniors since I first managed them in 2005/6 and the event allows some reflection on that as well as on June while reinforcing the need for support for those who have cancer.

“It should be a really good community event.”

Article by Daniel Cullen.

