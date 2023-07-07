IN PICTURES: Touring pipe band entertain the summer crowds in Portree

The Isle of Skye and Comrie Pipe Bands march together. Pic Willie Urquhart

Portree’s Somerled Square was a riot of colour and music on Tuesday night this week as pipers and dancers entertained the watching crowds.

The Skye Pipe Band were joined for the evening by the acclaimed Comrie Pipe Band, under the direction of Pipe Major Willie Nicol and Drum Sergeant Laura Todd, who are currently touring the Hebrides.

The Comrie Pipe Band, with Pipe Major Willie Nicol, were in Somerled Square on Tuesday evening. Pic Willie Urquhart

The band, based in the village of Comrie in Perthshire, is a non-competing band participating in and supporting a wide variety of public events during the summer months.

Street dancing! Pic Willie Urquhart

Along the way they will be raising money for Eilidh’s Trust, the cause set up in memory of Eilidh MacLeod and the other victims of the Manchester bombing of 2017.

Highland Dancers. Pic Willie Urquhart

The band were also performing at Eilean Donan Castle, Uig and Talisker distillery before heading on to Lochmaddy and a series of appearances throughout Uist and Barra before the weekend.

Saturday evening will bring the final performance of the tour in Castlebay, before an early start to catch the ferry back to Oban on Sunday morning.

IOSPB and Comrie PB Pipe Majors, Peter MacDonald and Willie Nicol enjoy a chat during a break in the evening performance. Pic Willie Urquhart

Pic Willie Urquhart

