ROAD DEATH: Man dies after road crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

Joe Dutfield

A 37-year-old man has died following a crash on the A87, between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara.

Joe Dutfield, who lived locally, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow following the crash, which happened around 3.50pm last Thursday, 1st June, 2023.

His death was confirmed in a statement released by police today (Monday).

Two passengers, girls aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged following the crash, which involved a grey Peugeot 308 and a white DAF lorry.

Mr Dutfield’s family have asked for privacy and issued the following statement: “Joe was a dedicated and loving father to his girls.”

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around nine hours as a result of the incident.

Further enquiries remain ongoing and officers continue to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

Sergeant Ally MacKay, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2680 of Thursday, 1 June.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

