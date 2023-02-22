FUTURE FOUNDATIONS: The Isle of Skye charity supporting students in Kenya

Joseph and Sharon Lewa Pic Willie Urquhart

Skye charity Future Foundations is celebrating 10 years of financially supporting students in Keyna to access education.

The charity was set up in 2013 by Sharon and Joseph Lewa who live in Skye.

Joseph grew up in Sabaki, Kenya and as a result of his uncle sponsoring him to go to secondary school he became the first person from his village to go to university.

The couple met at a Kenyan orphanage Joseph was working at in 2010.

After moving to Scotland they decided to set up the charity in an effort to help other young people achieve the same level of support that Joseph had enjoyed.

The couple met at a Kenyan orphanage. Pic Willie Urquhart

In Kenya, secondary and college education must be paid for, but the mission of Future Foundations is to offer a platform for growth and prosperity through education.

The charity raises money through fundraising events in order to pay secondary school fees and college fees for young people.

One year’s secondary school fee for one young person is just £200 and a year’s college fee is £300.

Sharon is originally from Skye and works as a social worker for NHS Highland, while Joseph now works as a Programme Facilitator at Columba 1400, a project which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The couple live with their two daughters Anna and Faith in north Skye.

The charity has now launched a new website outlining its activities and highlighting just some of the many people that have been helped by the charity over the past 10 years

To get involved and find out more of the fantastic work being undertaken by the charity visit www.futurefoundations.org.uk to find out more.

