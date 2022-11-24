AN ISLE OF SKYE CHRISTMAS: Eight great ideas for food and nights out on the island and in Lochalsh over the festive period

There is no shortage of choice when it comes to great Skye and Lochalsh venues to celebrate our first unrestricted Christmas in three years.

Whether it be for family dinners, a works night out or celebrating the new year with friends, here are eight ideas to guarantee this Christmas will be a cracker.

Christmas Parties at Duisdale Hotel

Festive decorations at Duisdale

For groups of 10 people or more the multi-award winning south Skye hotel is offering three courses, plus a glass of champagne for £65 as part of its Christmas Party offer.

Look out, too, for the hotel’s spectacular Christmas lights.

Nights out at Àird a’ Bhàsair

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair

Christmas party nights are available until 23rd December at the busy and popular south Skye hostelry.

The Inn at Àird a’ Bhàsair will serve up a three course meal, and optional drinks package from £35 per person – and they can also prepare a party quiz.

Rooms are available for a special price of £70, including breakfast, with group discounts available.

Cuillin Hills Christmas

A welcoming open fire at the Cuillin Hills hotel

There will be live music at the five party nights planned at Portree’s Cuillin Hills hotel. The party package, which includes a three-course dinner, costs £34.95.

Party nights are on 9th,10th,16th,17th and 23rd December, and booking is essential.

Lunch at Kinloch Lodge

Christmas at Kinloch Lodge

The world famous Kinloch Lodge has a sumptuous seasonal lunch menu, which as always showcases the area’s superb natural larder.

Tuck into culinary delights such as whisky-aged Skye venison haunch, or home-cured Hebridean salmon.

Two courses £36; Three courses £40.

An Eilean Iarmain yuletide.

Hotel Eilean Iarmain

The hotel is hosting Christmas party nights throughout December, with three courses for £40.

On Christmas day the restaurant has dinner for £40, while there are excellent three night packages to stay and dine over Christmas or New Year.

A Broadford boogie

Wood-fired Pizza at Café Sia

Café Sia in Broadford can create bespoke festive menus for groups of six or more – perfect for the office party or a night out with family or friends.

Plans for December include ‘Saturday night fever’ nights, including disco and karaoke.

Throughout December they are also offering some special festive pizzas, and look out for their Hogmanay cocktails as you get ready to bring in the bells!

Celebrate Hogmanay at Skeabost

Snow-covered Skeabost

Beautiful Skye surroundings, a ceilidh and great traditional music – what better way could there be to wave goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023.

Skeabost House Hotel is offering four courses, a glass of champagne, ceilidh and fireworks for £149.

Click here for more details.

Having a ball at Balmacara

Enjoying a winter World Cup in the bar at Balmacara. Pic Willie Urquhart

The Balmacara Hotel, which has undergone extensive refurbishment, has a cracking Christmas menu.

Tuck into Hendricks cured Salmon and Turkey Ballotine as part of a special three course Christmas meal which costs £40 per person.

The hotel also has an inviting bar – open between 5pm and 11pm daily – and with its big screen TV you won’t miss a second of the World Cup action.

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

