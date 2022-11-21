Why it’s important to shop locally this Christmas

There are many benefits should you choose to spend your hard-earned money with local independent businesses. Here are just a few:

• Supporting the economy of our community – Research shows that £10 spent with a local independent shop means up to an additional £50 goes back into the local economy, as this money is then circulated around other local businesses.



• The positive effect on the employment situation of the area – Small, local businesses are more likely to pay a higher average wage and provide the most local jobs to communities.



• The personal touch – Local shops usually stock items based on what their customers want rather than national trends.



• Environmental benefits – The impacts of the difference in travelling to Inverness or Glasgow to spending locally are obvious.



• Originality – In these days when most town centres carry the same generic chains, independent local businesses are a breath of fresh air.



• Charity support – Many local businesses support local charities relevant to the area. By spending locally you help to increase the local donations.

With the help of some of our locally-based businesses, we have put together a supplement (available in issue of 18th November) to give you some ideas to help take the stress out of Christmas shopping.

