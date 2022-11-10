Two rescued near Plockton in lifeboat callout

The Kyle Lifeboat crew brave dangerous condition to aid an imperilled fishing vessel.

Kyle and Portree lifeboats were both launched after a fishing vessel, with two people on board, broke its mooring during gale force winds in Plockton harbour and began drifting towards rocks.

At 11:30am this morning (Thursday), the UK Coastguard paged the Kyle crew after they received reports of the fishing vessel breaking its mooring in the extremely strong winds.

Kyle lifeboat, Spirit of Fred. Olsen, made best speed towards Plockton and arrived on scene at 11:45am. The lifeboat crew made sure there were no injuries onboard the casualty vessel, before taking the fishing boat under tow back to the pontoons in Plockton.

Once the fishing vessel was secured to the pontoons, Kyle lifeboat departed the scene and returned to Kyle, arriving back at 12.30pm.

The Kyle lifeboat crew tow the fishing vessel to safety.

Norman Finlayson, Helm for the callout, said: ‘The wind was gusting at gale force and it was quite a rough journey, however once we were on scene, we soon had the vessel under tow.

“The crew of the fishing vessel were very well equipped, and did exactly the right thing in calling us once they began drifting.”

