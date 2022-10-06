SEARCH CONTINUES: Increasing concern for missing Skye man 

Harry MacDonald was last seen on 19th September

Police Scotland is re-appealing for information to help trace Harry MacDonald (59) who is missing from Skye.

Following a previous witness appeal, a sighting of Harry has been reported in the Peinmore area near Portree at around 4.30pm on Monday 19th September 2022.

Mr MacDonald is described as white, six foot and two inches tall in height, with white/grey receding hair and dark, bushy eyebrows.

He was wearing a navy-blue hoodie, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch when last seen.

Appealing for help in the search for Mr MacDonald, chief inspector Alasdair MacLeod said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harry.

“We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to find him. We have had a sighting of him in the Peinmore area on Monday 19th September 2022.

“I would ask residents in the Portree area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that he may have taken shelter there.

“I would also ask motorists to check their dash-cam footage if you were travelling between Portree and the junction into Peinmore between 4.45pm on Sunday, 18th September and 4.55pm on Monday 19th September. You may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“If you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2186 of Wednesday, 26 September 2022.

