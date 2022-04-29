VIDEO PREVIEW: Take a look at the Isle of Skye houses to feature in the search for Scotland’s home of the year

Stormyhill’, which is home to Debbie and Jamie Kirkwood

Homes in Skye and Lewis will feature in the TV search for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022

Judges Anna Campbell Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers travelled to the Hebrides to look at a new build and an extended traditional home in Skye, as well as competition from a restored croft house in Lewis.

They started their search on the Waternish Peninsula, and new-build property ‘Stormyhill’, which is home to Debbie and Jamie Kirkwood.

Completed in 2017, Stormyhill was designed by draughtsman Jamie who lived in it during construction, sleeping in a pop up tent.

Next in line is a traditional, early 20th century croft house on the north east of Lewis. New Tolsta is home to artist Tom and since buying it in 2006, he has painstakingly restored the croft house to create a truly unique home full of his artwork with traditional pieces of furniture.

Having been uninhabited for 37 years, New Tolsta was in a terrible state until Tom returned it to its former glory as well as adding his own distinctive style throughout.

The final contender is The Artist’s House which overlooks Loch Dunvegan in Skye. Home to percussionist Alan and artist Diana Mackie, the original croft house dates back around 160 years and has been extended on two separate occasions.

The first extension provides a studio space for artist Diana to work and, more recently, the second has added an art gallery and music studio for Alan.

The Artist’s House also boasts a unique glasshouse come office and, on the shore at the bottom of the garden, the couple have added a hide, complete with wood burner.

Alan and Diana at the Artist’s House

Judges Anna, Kate and Michael have to mark Stormyhill, New Tolsta and The Artist’s House out of ten, with functionality, distinctiveness and design in mind. Only one home can make it through to the Scotland’s Home of the Year final.

This episode, which is the fifth in the series of ten, will be on at 8.30pm on Monday 2nd May on BBC One Scotland, and again on the BBC Scotland channel at 8pm on Wednesday 4th May

Share this article with others: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

