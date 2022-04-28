IN PICTURES: WILDFIRE RAGES IN LOCHALSH

The view towards the Skye Bridge from Balmacara last night Pic, Willie Urquhart

Clouds of smoke were continuing to hang over Lochalsh this morning following a wildfire which has raged for much of the past 24 hours.

Firefighters from throughout the district have been battling overnight to bring the blaze, which has been spreading from the Erbusaig and Badicaul areas and above Kyle of Lochalsh, under control.

The hills ablaze, above Kyle Picture Willie Urquhart

In Kyle, firefighters took up position in household gardens to prevent the fire from spreading to properties.

And this morning a helicopter was brought in to drop water on the hillside flames.

There have been several fires on hills across Scotland in recent weeks, with warnings in place from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service during this current prolonged spell of dry weather.

Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart captured these images last night as the fire took hold.

From Kyleakin the flames could be seen edging closer Picture Willie Urquhart

This image, from the Skye Bridge, shows the scale of the fire Willie Urquhart

It was an anxious night for residents of Kyle of Lochalsh Picture Willie Urquhart

Wildfire warnings have been in place during the dry spell Picture Willie Urquhart

