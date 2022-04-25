COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Skye candidates at Broadford hustings this Thursday

Candidates seeking election for the Eilean a’ Cheò (Skye and Raasay) ward of Highland council will face the public at a hustings in Broadford Village Hall this Thursday (28th April) at 7.30pm.

The open event offers people the chance to hear what the Skye and Raasay Highland Council candidates see as priorities and how they will work for our communities if elected in the local government elections on the 5th of May.

As well as hearing from the candidates there will also be an opportunity to ask direct questions of the election hopefuls.

The chair will be Alistair Watt and the hustings are being facilitated by the Broadford and Strath Community Council and the Broadford and Strath Community Company with support from the West Highland Free Press.

Confirmed attendees:

o John Finlayson – Independent

o Donald MacDonald – Independent

o Hector Macleod – Alba Party for Independence

o Drew Millar – Scottish National Party

o Calum Munro – Independent

o Peter O Donnghaile – Scottish Labour Party

o Fay Thomson – Independent

Still to confirm:

o Jack Clark – Liberal Democrat Party

o Ruairidh Stewart – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

