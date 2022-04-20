COUNCIL ELECTION: Skye hustings in Portree

The Free Press in partnership with Radio Skye is holding an election hustings at Portree High School this Friday (22nd April) ahead of the forthcoming Highland Council election .

All nine candidates standing for election in the Skye and Raasay ward on 5th May have been invited to take part in the event which will take place at the Venue in Portree High School at 7.30pm.

This is your opportunity to hear from the candidates about what matters to them and how they intend to work for you if they get elected. There will be a chance to put forward the questions you want answered before making your vote on 5th May.

The hustings will be chaired by John Gordon from Radio Skye, while Free Press editor Keith Mackenzie will act as a facilitator alongside Katie Mackay from Radio Skye.

Free Press readers can submit questions they would like to put to the candidates by emailing: editor@whfp.com or by sending a message to the WHFP’s Facebook site.

The nine candidates are who will contest the four available seats representing Skye and Raasay on the council are: Jack Clark (Scottish Liberal Democrats); John Finlayson (Independent); Donald MacDonald (Independent); Hector MacLeod (Alba Party for Independence); Drew Millar (Scottish National Party); Calum Munro (Independent) Peter O’Donnghaile (Scottish Labour Party); Ruraidh Stewart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist party), and Fay Thomson (Independent).

There are limited tickets for the event, so please clink on this eventbrite link to book your seat.

Share this article with others: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

