Positive Budhmor meeting between MP and CrossReach

A packed gathering of staff, friends, and families of relatives at Budhmor make their case last week to MP Ian Blackford and Neil Campbell of SOS-NHS Skye

In advance of a demonstration due to take place in Portree on Saturday, CrossReach said this week they “will not be serving redundancy notices for the immediate future” on staff who work at their closure-threatened care home, Budhmor.

However, while a meeting between CrossReach – the social care arm of the Church of Scotland – and local MP Ian Blackford was described as positive, there is still a long way to go in the search for an equitable solution for staff, residents and families.

A spokeswoman for CrossReach said Wednesday’s meeting aimed to ensure Mr Blackford and Portree and Braes Community Council were “fully informed about the many factors” behind the decision to close Budhmor care home.

She added: “Given the continuing uncertainty over long-term care requirements on Skye, the financial losses we have sustained, and the challenges with recruitment, we cannot now pursue our original plan to build a new care home.

“We have discussed with Mr Blackford the relatives’ request to share information about the fabric of the building and will agree the most appropriate information to share at this point.

“A visit from the NHS Highland Estates department confirmed our own concerns—which we have discussed with NHS Highland for some time—that the current building no longer meets the standards required to deliver the best quality of care.

“We’re still at the point of exploring alternatives for staff and will not be serving redundancy notices for the immediate future. We fully recognise that this staff team deliver excellent care and that has been reinforced in our meetings today.

“CrossReach will continue to work towards the best possible resolution for the residents and the staff.”

CrossReach caused a storm of protest at the end of last month when Budhmor’s 15 residents, their loved ones, and 30 members of staff were given the shock news that the care home would be closing with just 13 weeks’ notice. CrossReach said the building would not stand another winter.

This Saturday’s demonstration begins in Somerled Square at 11am.

