Skye and Raasay election candidates confirmed

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday 5th May.

The Highland Council has this evening (Wednesday) confirmed that nine people will stand as candidates for the Eilean a’ Cheò ward (10) at the local authority elections in May.

The field of candidates who will contest the four available seats representing Skye and Raasay in the council are listed in alphabetical order by surname.

They are as follows: Jack Clark – (Scottish Liberal Democrats); John Finlayson (Independent); Donald MacDonald (Independent); Hector MacLeod (Alba Party for Independence); Drew Millar (Scottish National Party); Calum Munro (Independent) Peter O’Donnghaile (Scottish Labour Party); Ruraidh Stewart (Scottish Conservative and Unionist party), and Fay Thomson (Independent).

Meanwhile, in ward five which represents Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh, the candidates who will be vying for the four seats are, again, in alphabetical order of surname: Chris Birt (Scottish National Party); Biz Campbell (Independent); Margot Kerr (Scottish Liberal Democrats); Liz Kraft (Scottish National Party); and Patrick Logue (Scottish Conservative and Unionist party).

Polling will take place between the hours of 7am and 10pm on Thursday 5 May 2022.

To vote in this election, eligible residents must be registered to vote by midnight on Monday 18th April 2022.

You can vote in this election if you are:

Sixteen years old or over

Living in Scotland

A British or Irish citizen, or

If you hold EU citizenship (other than Republic of Ireland, Malta and Cyprus) and have permission to enter or stay in the UK, or do not need permission

A Commonwealth citizen or foreign national who has leave to enter and remain in the UK or does not require such leave

A registered Crown Servant, British council employee or member of the armed forces serving overseas

Not legally excluded from voting.

For more information, you can visit the Highland Council website here.

Article by Adam Gordon.

