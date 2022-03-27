Man dies following Skye road crash

A 33-year-old man has died following a road traffic crash on Skye.

The fatal road traffic crash happened around 10.10pm on Saturday (26th March) on the A851 Kilbeg road in the south of the island and involved a Honda Jazz car and a pedestrian.

On Sunday afternoon, Police Scotland released a statement appealing for witnesses.

The statement said that the 33-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene and his next of kind had been informed. Formal identification is still to take place.

Police Sergeant Ewan Calder of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4161 of 26 March, 2022.”

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn