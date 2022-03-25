Fire crews continue to tackle Skye blaze

The blaze as captured on Thursday (24th March) above the Moll Road by Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart.

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a muir fire on Skye which the emergency service said at its peak was attended by six appliances.

An update from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service control room in Dundee stated that as of 1pm on Friday (25th March), two appliances remained at the scene of the fire at the Moll Road.

The SFRS received a call at 11.24 am on Thursday (24 March), and as Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart witnessed first hand, “the blaze was well underway above the Moll Road at noon as a fire appliance arrived at the scene.”

In guidance outlined by Nature Scot – Scotland’s nature agency: “Muirburn is permitted only during the statutory muirburn season, which runs from 1st October to 15th April inclusive, but the season can be extended to 30th April, with the permission of the landowner. “

It adds: “The Scottish Government does not encourage this extension, as there are increased risks to ground-nesting birds in late April.

“In a small number of exceptional circumstances, burning outwith the season can be applied for.”

On Thursday afternoon, Skye resident David Wilson, who also witnessed the fire as it spread, alerted the Free Press to the risk the blaze posed to nearby wildlife.

He said: “Large heather fire rapidly approaching a heronry in a patch of mature woodland opposite Luib.”

Speaking to the Free Press on Friday, Mr Wilson said: “The whole hill is black now apart from this semi circle of woodland that it didn’t seem to to touch.

“The good news is the herrons are safe and so are the trees.”

Man taken to hospital follow road traffic collision

A man was been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash which happened south of Portree on Thursday afternoon.

The crash resulted in the closure of the A87 road south of Skye capital for close to six hours.

In statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Free Press: “Around 1.35pm on Thursday, 24th March, police were called to the A87 south of Portree, on the Isle of Skye, following a report of a one-vehicle crash. One man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was closed until around 7.25pm.”

