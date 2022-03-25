Isle of Barra distillery’s Mother’s day donation

The special edition from the island distillery. ( Sponsored content )

Isle of Barra Distillery has pledged to donate to One Parent Families Scotland 20 per cent from each online purchase of Rhubarb and Heather Gin Liqueur, made between the 15th March – 27th March for Mother’s Day.

One Parent Families Scotland is the leading charity working with single parent families in Scotland. Their aim is to enable single parent families to achieve their potential, to reach a decent standard of living and contribute to Scottish society.

Katie and Michael Morrison, Isle of Barra Distillers Founders, said: “We each have our own personal assessment on what a mother is, and this certainly comes in an array of forms. Most of us have the privilege of celebrating this day with our loved ones, recognising this occasion as a happy opportunity to share and show your appreciation to the ones you love. However, this is sadly not the case for everyone.

“In a bid to show our support, we’re pleased to honour this occasion and give something back to the heroes that take on parenting single handed year on year.

“As a family run company, we appreciate the incredible work this charity conducts and we hope that our contribution will help aid those who need it most. Thank you One Parent Families Scotland, for everything that you do!”

Available from Isleofbarradistillers.com.

