SKYE HEALTHCARE: New Broadford Hospital remains on schedule to open next week

NHS Highland has said it remains on track to open the new Broadford Hospital next week.

Louise Bussell, NHS Highland’s Chief Officer for Community Services, said the move from the nearby Dr Mackinnon Memorial Hospital will take place over this weekend (5th and 6th March). The new hospital will open fully on Tuesday 8th March.

NHSH deputy chief officer Tracy Ligema and Kate Earnshaw, the district manager for Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross, in the the maternity suite – complete with a birthing pool.

The new hospital will provide a wide range of services: the ground floor has a range of consultation and treatment rooms, a spacious emergency department, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, chemotherapy, an imaging department (x-ray and ultrasound) and a maternity unit.

The ward will be located on the upper floor, which provides breath-taking views for anyone who requires to stay in hospital.

The renal dialysis service, which was established as a new service for Skye and the surrounding area last year, will move over from the existing hospital in the coming weeks. It will be delivered across four in-patient rooms to ensure that patients will continue to access dialysis treatment closer to their homes.

One of the two spacious emergency treatment rooms.

The hospital will also be a base for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Ms Bussell added: “This is the culmination of years of hard work by staff, local communities and our partners and we look forward to welcoming colleagues and patients to the new hospital over the coming days.”

For the last few weeks, NHS Highland has been attempting to recruit additional staff for the hospital through job adverts and a social media appeal.

And this week, NHS Highland said that due to significant staffing pressures the Urgent Care Centre in Portree will have reduced operating hours during the next few days.

The Urgent Care Centre did not have advanced nurse practitioner cover on Thursday 3rd March.

The Centre will be open during the day but closed between 8pm and 8am on Friday 4th March, Saturday 5th March, and Sunday 6th March.

A spokesperson said: “We are doing everything we can to improve the staffing situation and will provide an update if the situation changes. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WILLIE URQUHART

