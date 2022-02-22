Award-winning Skye chef to star in Great British Menu

Cool, Calum, and collected: Skye chef Calum Montgomery will put his skills to the test against fellow Scottish culinary talents in the BBC’s Great British Menu.

Isle of Skye chef Calum Montgomery has spoken this week of the “incredible honour” of being chosen as one of only four Scots to appear on the BBC’s esteemed culinary show the Great British Menu.

Calum, 32, who is the chef/patron of the multi-award winning Edinbane Lodge in north Skye, will be gracing TV screens across the UK next week as he goes to battle with three other acclaimed cuisiniers to represent Scotland alongside elite chefs from the three other home nations.

The top chef from each nation will progress to the final where they will each create a dish to be served as part of a four-course banquet.

In under four years, Calum has built up a reputation of being one of the country’s highest rated chefs with a string of awards to his name at the fine dining establishment on Skye.

The 5-star AA rated Edinbane Lodge is listed in the Michelin Guide, Good Food Guide and holds 3AA Rosettes. Montgomery was also recently awarded a 5/5 cooking score by the prestigious Harden’s Restaurant Guide.

Commenting on the prestigious experience, Calum said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to appear on the show.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, so it was a nerve-wracking experience to walk into the bright lights and have cameras following my every move. The pressure is real and it’s not like your average day in the kitchen.”

“I’m looking forward to competing against the very best chefs in the country. I have watched the show for years and the standard is unreal.”

Scot squad: Stuart Ralston, Aizle (and Noto) – (Edinburgh), Calum Montgomery, Edinbane Lodge – (Skye), Fraser Smith, Angels with Bagpipes – (Edinburgh), and Adam Handling, Frog by Adam Handling, (London), will battle it out for the honour of representing Scotland on the Great British Menu.

The Sgitheanach starts his heat on Tuesday 1st March at 8pm on BBC Two, in which he will display the best of the island’s ingredients when he goes to battle in the kitchen.

Touching on the importance that local produce has within his craft, he said: “My food ethos has always been to use the best of Skye produce available and I’ve kept that same mentality when designing my menu for the show.”

This year’s brief is a celebration of 100 years of British broadcasting, a task which Montgomery felt was a perfect challenge for him.

The well-liked chef will no doubt be cheered on by many across the island and beyond who have enjoyed their visit to Edinbane Lodge, as well as friends and family including his wife Eilidh and young daughter Marie Ann – who was born during the first lockdown.

Appearing on the Great British Menu has taken the dad of one down memory lane as he paid tribute to some of his favourite TV moments, one of which included a certain Scottish sporting icon – more of which will be revealed on the show.

“I’ve picked shows and moments that I’ve grown up watching and I have a personal connection to,” said Calum.

“The cat is out of the bag now after filming took place in 2021. It was a chaotic time in the peak season at Edinbane Lodge to go back and forth for filming.”

Highlighting his dedication to using the best ingredients his homeland has to offer “There’s a lot of props and I wanted to use real Skye produce – so what you don’t see in the show is me struggling through Glasgow airport with 135kg of luggage!”

By Adam Gordon

