Special Donnie Munro concert to bring Skye Live back with a bang

Runrig legend and former frontman Donnie Munro will take to the stage in his hometown for the first time in five years in a special concert to mark the opening of Skye Live 2022 this May alongside multi-award-winning supergroup Mànran.

The island’s premier music festival is set to return in style on Thursday 12th May – following a two-year break due to the pandemic – with an opening night extravaganza – ‘Coming Home: An Evening with Donnie Munro and friends’ and featuring special guests in the form of multi-award-winning Gaelic supergroup Mànran.

The show will be Donnie’s first in his hometown since 2017 and will see him perform with a full eight-piece band line-up on the spectacular Skye Live Festival site at Am Meall in Portree.

Donnie Munro’s special concert will mark the return of Skye Live Festival after the pandemic forced the annual event to take a two-year break.

The singer said: “This offers me a fantastic opportunity to bring this amazing line-up, featuring some of Scotland’s top musicians together, for an exclusive performance to open this year’s Skye Live Festival.

He added: “It has been fantastic to watch the festival grow in strength, year on year, in what must be one of the most special and unique festival locations anywhere in the world, and to see it become internationally recognised as, ‘one of the best boutique festivals in the country’, is just fantastic for the island, and it is such a great honour for me to be invited to be a part of it all and to be bringing the music back home here to where it all began.”

The award-winning Gaelic supergroup Mànran will also perform as part of the special opening night line-up.

Joining Donnie Munro on the night will be Mànran, internationally recognised as one of the most iconic and respected Scottish bands on the road today. With three hugely successful studio albums under their belt, in October 2021 the band released their fourth, titled ÙRAR to critical acclaim, and adding to their success, lead female vocalist, Kim Carnie was crowned ‘Gaelic Singer of the Year’ at the 2021 Hands up for Trad Awards.

Mànran founder and accordionist Gary Innes said: “Playing on the Isle of Skye has always been a special night for Mànran over the years but joining Donnie and his band as their special guests for Skye Live will certainly be a night to remember.”

Coming Home: An Evening with Donnie Munro and Friends, with special guests Mànran takes place on Thursday 12th May 2022 at Am Meall (The Lump) in Portree on the Isle of Skye. Tickets for the concert are on sale now from the festival’s website.

Skye Live Festival can be followed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

