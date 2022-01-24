Learning opportunities with West Highland College UHI starting in January 2022

ADVERTISING FEATURE: NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER

Retrain, upskill or learn something new by starting the new year with a college course.

Whether you are a school leaver, returning to education after a break or keen to learn a new skill to give you better employment opportunities, we have lots on offer. There are full and part time courses starting in the new year and many of these are fully funded.

We are part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, one of the UK’s newest and most exciting universities providing access to world class education in the Highlands and Islands. With ten college centres you’re never too far away from West Highland College UHI.



We have full time Countryside Skills with Ranger Training in Fort William and Maritime with Aquaculture in Mallaig and Transition to Further Education available in any location, all starting in January. Or perhaps you would be interested in starting a career in care with a brand new, six-week, Introduction to Care course you can study from anywhere. We also have a wide range of options in cookery, hospitality, the creative arts, social care, creative computing or administration – so get in touch, we’ll have something for you.



PLACES AVAILABLE – APPLY NOW

Claire Flyn

Claire Flyn lectures in the art and design studio in Portree

“I completed my degree in Sculpture at Grays School of Art then did a Masters in Fine Art at Edinburgh College of Art. Because sculpture is my speciality, I am excited about our new part time sculpture course. Students will get the chance to experiment with a variety of materials, clay, plaster, wire and found objects, working on projects and exploring expressive drawing to develop ideas. Sketchbook work will be developed with ideas further explored and refined. I really hope newcomers will join us to explore this accessible and creative art form.”

Lauren Stewart



Lauren Stewart

“The focus of Countryside Skills with Ranger Training was preparing for real life jobs with training and industry links which are missing in typical academic focused degrees. We covered so much ground and learned with experienced practitioners. I would recommend the course to anyone interested in wildlife and the conservation sector. I have recently accepted a permanent job as an assistant warden on the Rhinns of Islay RSPB reserves. To say this is a dream job is an understatement!”

