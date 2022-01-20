Skye and Wester Ross projects receive tourism fund boost

Members of the Kilmuir Community Trust, Peter Reitsma, Iain Blair and Highland Councillor Calum Munro are pictured at the Kilmuir Hall.

Projects in Skye and Wester Ross are among those to have qualified for the latest round of the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

In Trotternish, Highland Council and Kilmuir Community Trust were awarded £132,549 to develop visitor facilities at Kilmuir village hall, to provide two electric vehicle charging points, eight new parking spaces and publicly accessible toilets and recycling bins.

The project proposes to install PV panels to help generate electricity for the project, while reducing the potential carbon impact.

Camuscross and Duisdale Initiative in Sleat were awarded £111,020 to provide five motorhome bays and a service point at An Crùbh, the community owned hub. This will include hook-ups, water and facilities which will complement existing provision at the centre of a shop, café, existing electric vehicle charging points, toilets and showers and full disabled access.

Gairloch Area Development Ltd in Wester Ross were given £147,354 to create new multi-purpose toilets and a motorhome servicing facility at the main beach car Park in Gairloch to cater for the increasing numbers of visitors and users of motorhomes travelling the North Coast 500 route.

The Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund was established by the Scottish Government and is managed by VisitScotland on their behalf. To date, £14.5 million of grant funding has been awarded to 56 projects across rural Scotland since the start of the fund in 2018.

Article by Michael Russell, image by Willie Urquhart.

