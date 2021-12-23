Christmas around the community 🎅🎄☃️ 23 December 202123 December 2021 Pupils at Sgoil Stafainn who came to school in their splendid Christmas jumpers. Apparently Rudolph failed the ‘lateral glow test’ so alternative transport was required for the visit of Santa and Mrs Claus to Raasay. The Christmas couple are pictured on their moped flanked by Raasay pupils on their bikes. All enjoyed Christmas poetry, jokes and songs out in the school grounds where they had a special Covid-safe grotto. If you’d like to subscribe to the Free Press, please click on the banner above for more information. Donations for the foodbank were collected at Kilmuir Primary during the school’s Christmas jumper day. Staff and pupils at Edinbane primary on Christmas Jumper Day. Christmas Jumper Day at Portree Primary School, held in support of Save the Children. Santa Claus arrived in Uig at the recent children’s Christmas party, where the youngsters helped raise money for Radio Skye’s Cram the Van festive appeal. Macdiarmid Nursery and Primary 1-3 put on a performance of ‘A Christmas Recipe’ and the play was shared with parents via a video link. Despite the lack of an audience, the children performed admirably in English and British Sign Language. Macdiarmid Nursery and Primary performers. As part of their Enterprise project the five pupils at Elgol primary created their own company identity and brand – Elgol Elves – and produced seasonal decorations using wooden discs to sell within the community. The children are expecting to make a profit of around £300 which they are looking to invest in STEM resources for the school and further enterprise activities later in the year. Kyle’s P1-P4 class who staged an online nativity play. Pupils at Knockbreck Primary and Nursery after making the willow bases for their wreaths as part of a project to help the Mary’s Meals charity. At Kyleakin, as part of a school enterprise project, children and staff made Christmas gift bags and raised £400. Photos courtesy of featured schools and Willie Urquhart. Share Tweet Pin LinkedIn Share this article with others:FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestLinkedIn