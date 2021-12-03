Top Skye and Lochalsh footballer scoops club award hat-trick

Skye and Lochalsh footballer of the year Ben Yoxon is presented with the fan’s player of the year award by Sleat and Strath Vice Chairman Graham Eadie. The accolade was one of three won by the midfielder at the club’s end of season bash in Broadford last Saturday.

The Skye and Lochalsh footballer of the year Ben Yoxon capped off a fantastic season by scooping a hat-trick of awards at Sleat and Strath’s end of season award ceremony held in Broadford on Saturday (27th November).

The midfielder, who was chosen as the league’s outstanding performer, was commended for his contribution to his team’s title-winning campaign by his teammates and fans with three awards at the club function held at the Hebridean Inn.

Ben picked up the prizes for players’ player of the year and fans’ player of the year while his superb, volleyed effort against south Skye rivals Kyleakin early in the campaign was named as goal of the season.

Ruaraidh ‘Spod’ MacLeod took home two awards for his impressive displays in 2021.

Ruaraidh ‘Spod’ MacLeod was presented with two awards; young player of the year and top goalscorer, in what was a season to remember for the striker.

Callum Browett was Sleat’s most improved player in 2021.

Meanwhile, Callum Browett went home with the most improved player award, and the versatile Gordy McCarroll was the manager’s player of the year in recognition of his goal return and his impressive displays in defence.

Sleat and Strath coach DL MacKinnon said: “Ben and Spod (Ruaraidh MacLeod) for player and young player of the year was a formality, as both were fantastic.

“I voted for Ben’s goal against Kyleakin, so it was the right call – even though others were also of a high calibre.

“Callum has had an excellent season for us and it has been a long time coming. For all his talent in the past he just hadn’t quite commanded a first team start but he finally delivered this season. He is a great kid to have about the squad.

Gordy McCarroll receives the manager’s player of the year for his important contributions in both defence and attack for Sleat.

He added: “I can’t complain about the spectators’ award as they follow us through thick and thin. I hoped they might have picked someone else as Ben won plenty – but who can argue as the boy is a joy to watch and manage. He is the best player in the league.

“But for me Gordy was key to us finally winning the league. I never brought him back to play centre half but if I had not made that shift and had he not made such a fantastic job at it with little complaint, I doubt we would have won the title.”

Posting via its Facebook page, the club commented: “The club would like to first thank Hebridean Inn for hosting us, your hospitality was incredible, and the food was sensational – everybody had a fantastic night.”

Sleat and Strath went on to thank its sponsors L. MacIntosh Building Services, and Dualchas Architects, and it’s “amazing” volunteers, players, and coaching team for all their efforts during the club’s title-winning season.

Article by Adam Gordon, images courtesy of Sleat and Strath Football Club.

