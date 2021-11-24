Skye Graduate wins college prize

Alaina Maclennan with her prize at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Pic © Martin Shields

Alaina Maclennan from Skye has received the Principal’s Prize for Outstanding Academic Achievement at the City of Glasgow College’s annual winter graduation.

The HND Sports Coaching graduate celebrated at the college’s ceremony held on Monday (22nd November) in the city’s Royal Concert Hall.

Alaina, who attended Plockton High School, and lives in Kyleakin, was surprised and delighted to win the prize, saying: “I am happy that my hard work during my time at college, and through the challenges of adapting to remote learning due to Covid-19, have paid off.

“City of Glasgow College gave me the good foundation I needed to build and develop my future career in sports coaching. I am currently in my third year at the University of the West of Scotland, studying Sports Coaching and Development.”

Alaina with Paul Little, College Principal. Pic © Martin Shields

Alaina is hoping to go on to do a post graduate in physical education or find a job relating to coaching and developing sports for children with disabilities.

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, added: “I am always delighted to personally congratulate each and every student as we confer their qualifications. Graduation is a major highlight in our college calendar, and the prizes we award rightly recognise those individuals who have excelled in their studies, and who stood out as exemplary classmates and students. Alaina should be very proud of her achievement.”

The Guest of Honour at Alaina’s ceremony was Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council.

As numbers attending were limited in respect of Covid-19 restrictions, each ceremony was streamed live for graduates and their families, who could not attend, to watch.

