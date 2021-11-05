MacDonald and Attwood set the early pace in Skye and Lochalsh winter series

Mark MacDonald leads the runners off in the Skeabost 5K on Saturday.

Mark MacDonald and Sarah Attwood made strong starts to the 2021 Skye and Lochalsh winter race series by claiming first place finishes at Saturday’s Skeabost 5k.

Mark, who earned eighth place at the Loch Ness Marathon in October, continued his fine form by crossing the line in 16 minutes and 50 seconds to secure victory in a field of 45 entrants.

The Portree athlete broke through the tape more than two minutes ahead of runner-up Ben McKinlay who completed the course in 18:54, while Chris James came in eight seconds ahead of Donald Nicolson to capture third place in 19:01.

Donald Nicolson – 19.09 – and Alex Walmsley – 19.21 – completed the top five, overall.

If you’d like to subscribe to the Free Press, please click on the banner above for more information.

Mark MacDonald took the lead and never looked back!

Reigning women’s champion Sarah Attwood, meanwhile, started the new campaign in typically impressive fashion by finishing as first in 19:57.

Sarah Attwood was suitable attired for Hallowe’en but there was no bones about her performance which earned her the title of the fastest lady in the championship opener.

Rhianna Kirk also hit the ground running at the north Skye meet to take second place and earn a ninth place overall with a run of 20:20. Kirk’s Skye Camanachd Ladies teammate Ilana Paterson also made her mark on the race as she flew past the line in 22:14.

“The Skeabost 5k was the first race I’ve taken part in,” Rhianna told the Free Press.

“I’ve always done a bit or running just to keep fit for shinty. I really enjoyed the race, the atmosphere was good, and it stayed dry for the whole race – which on Skye is rare!

“The Skeabost route isn’t as flat as it seems! I enjoyed the run and hope to take part in the other races, the whole event was enjoyable!”

Paul Parker (19:57), Donald MacPherson (20:10), and Niall Till (20:49) came in eighth, ninth, and tenth place overall, while Maggie MacAskill (22.27), and Eilidh Towers (23:03) completed the women’s top five.

Morag MacDonald from Dunvegan, reaches the Skirinish road end as the storm clouds gather.

Skeabost spook-tacular: Runners indulged in the spirit of Hallowe’en during Saturday’s race.

The first event in the winter series attracted a field of more than 40 runners in person and several more over the course of the ‘virtual’ race window.

Sarah Stephenson from the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club said she was please there had been such a strong turnout for the first race of the winter series – both on Saturday and across the weekend.

She said: “We were surprised and a little overwhelmed by the turnout for our first proper winter race of the season. We were also pleased that quite a few runners took the opportunity to race the course virtually.”

There will be little respite for local runners – as this Saturday the series moves on to the Skinadin Forest Trail in Broadford. Entrants will have a choice of three or six mile routes and the race starts at 2pm.

Skeabost 5k in-person race results Saturday 30th October. 1. Mark MacDonald – 16:50; 2. Ben McKinley – 18:54; 3. Chris James – 19:01; 4. Donald Nicolson – 19:09; 5. Alex Walmsley – 19:21; 6. Sarah Attwood – 19:31; 7.Paul Parker – 19:57; 8. Donald Macpherson – 20:10; 9. Rhianna Kirk – 20:20; 10. Niall Till – 20:49; 11. Niall Stewart – 21:28; 12. Tom Stewart – 21:58; 13. John Macleod – 22:11; 14. Ilana Paterson – 22:14; 15. Andy Todd – 22:18; 16. Alasdair MacSween – 22:22; 17. Maggie MacAskill – 22:27; 18. Niall Inglis – 22:40; 19. Gareth Ross – 22:44; 20. Robert MacDonald – 22:51; 21. Eilidh Towers – 23:03; 22. Heckie Cormack – 23:03; 23. Angela Roberts – 23:13; 24. Andi Dunkel – 23:16; 25 Calum Gibb – 23:52; 26. Ross Nicolson – 24:22; 27. Rachel MacDonald – 25:32; 28. Dave Till – 25:42; 29. Kate Baker – 25:47; 30. Nina Detlif – 26:10; 31. Marsaili MacLeod – 26:28; 32. Vicki Dunkel – 26:39; 33. Sharon Hassan – 27:50; 34. Amy MacNab – 28:29; 35. Eve Bisset – 28:38; 36. Michelle Baron – 28:40; 37. Mark Bellerby – 29:17; 38. Morag MacDonald – 29:33; 39. Fiona Thomson 29:36; 40. Bryan Ford – 29:38; 41. Fiona Towers – 30:21; 42. Simon Finch – 30:42; 43. Lowri Richards – 37:04; 44. Chris Richards – 37:07; 45. Jackie Richards – 37:07.

Skeabost 5k virtual race results – times from competitors who took on the course out with the time of the main race and within the race window held between 9am on Friday 29th October and 10pm on Sunday 31st October. Gary Wilson – 22:00; Richard Stridgeon – 22:40; Ruth Gordon – 23:35; Marina Gordon – 24.54; Wilma MacRuary – 25:55; Marina Slater – 27:05; Anne Phipps – 28:23; Jenna Beaton – 29:47; Malcolm Mathieson – 30:09; Fiona Wilson – 30:37; Kay MacDonald – 30:48; Allison Smith – 31:16; Sarah MacCallum -34:28; Ann W – 36:59.

Article by Adam Gordon, images by Willie Urquhart.

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn