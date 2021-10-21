Skye firm to attend Brora salt symposium

Isle of Skye Sea Salt are to attend a two-day event in Brora, Sutherland, that will bring together historians, archaeologists, enthusiasts and producers to celebrate the once vital, but little-known, Scottish salt industry.



The event takes place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th October. On Saturday, the keynote speaker will be historian Professor Chris Whatley, author of ‘The Scottish Salt Industry 1570-1850’, who will be followed by a wide-ranging programme of talks with speakers presenting the latest archaeological and historical research into the manufacture of Scottish sea salt.



Chris and Meena Watts, founders of the Dunvegan-based business, said: “We are thrilled to have been invited for this momentous occasion celebrating the history and the future of the Scottish sea salt industry. It is great to see its rebirth as an important thriving industry again. Our presentation is on ‘Sustainable Sea Salt production in Scotland today’.

