Covid fears cancel Peat & Diesel Skye gig

Peat & Diesel performing at HebCelt in 2019.

It would have been “irresponsible to gamble the health” of the Skye and Raasay community by hosting a concert by Lewis band ‘Peat & Diesel’ in Kyleakin, arts organisation Seall said this week.

The trad-punk group had been due to perform in the village hall on 14th October as part of their autumn tour of the UK, but the gig was pulled in the “face of growing concern” voiced over the increase in Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

Seall creative director Marie Lewis said: “The decision to cancel Peat & Diesel’s visit to Kyleakin was not taken lightly. As a responsible cultural organisation, we must always consider the safety of our audiences, performers, staff, volunteers and technical crew first and safeguard the health of those in our communities who are most vulnerable to infection.

“We left it as long as we could to see if the incidences of Covid cases in Scotland were relenting, but they are still rising and it would be irresponsible of us to gamble the health of our island communities with such a high-stakes concert.”

The tour is being organised by Ullapool-based Beyond Presents who are taking the band to venues across the UK – from Forres to Plymouth – between October and December.

Seall say they are currently in communication with Beyond Presents in the hope of bringing the band to Skye next year.

The Stornoway trio have already cancelled two tour gigs: in Tarbert, Argyll, over concerns that local cases of Covid were rising, and in Ullapool due to “key staff having to isolate.”

Anyone who has bought a ticket online will receive an automatic refund.

Those who purchased tickets directly from Seall are asked to contact Marie for a full refund at marie@seall.co.uk.

Article by Michael Russell, image by Colin Cameron.

