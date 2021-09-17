The 2021 Isle of Skye Half Marathon in photographs

On Saturday, more than 300 competitors took part in the 2021 Isle of Skye Half Marathon which returned following a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart took up his customary position as the man behind the lenses to capture the event as it unfolded in and around the Skye capital of Portree.
The full report on the race is covered in our print edition, which is available in shops now. However, here are few of the fantastic snaps taken by Willie of this year’s race for your pleasure.
