The 2021 Isle of Skye Half Marathon in photographs

On Saturday, more than 300 competitors took part in the 2021 Isle of Skye Half Marathon which returned following a break in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Free Press photographer Willie Urquhart took up his customary position as the man behind the lenses to capture the event as it unfolded in and around the Skye capital of Portree.

The full report on the race is covered in our print edition, which is available in shops now. However, here are few of the fantastic snaps taken by Willie of this year’s race for your pleasure.

Local runners Paul Parker and Sarah Attwood give them thumbs up during Saturday’s Skye Half Marathon.

Best foot forward: These runners appeared to be in synchronicity as they took on the Skye course.

A family effort: Moreen MacLean and her daughter, Caitlin, stick together.

Catch me if you can: Dagmara Dabrowska-Kochanek leads a long line of competitors out of Portree.

Stride for stride – Mark MacDonald from Portree, who finished fourth, is closely tracked by Donald MacAulay who took third place.

Five-time winner Hugh Campbell is in full flow en route to claiming the runners-up spot.

Free Press editor Keith MacKenzie fulfilled an ambition by running in this year’s race which he completed in a highly-respectable one hour, 49 minutes and 53 seconds.

Skye runner Sarah Attwood is understandably delighted as she crosses the line 1:28:47 to finish as the fastest lady.

Winner Calum Philip, who secured victory in 1:10:40, along with runner-up Hugh Campbell who crossed the line in 1:12:38, and Donald MacAulay who was clinched third place in 1:14:37.

For the full report on the race, pick up your copy of the this week’s Free Press, out now at your local shop. You can also subscribe to the Free Press by clicking here.

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn