Highland Covid cases near “unmanageable levels”

A total of 1,189 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Highland Council local authority between 22nd and 28th August.

Covid cases across the region are bordering on “unmanageable levels” Highland Council’s leader has said.

Margaret Davidson has called for the Scottish Government to reassess recent changes to self-isolation regulations amid a rise in cases which she says has caused “considerable disruption to learning and to communities, and severe pressure for all council staff and the NHS.

According to figures 1,189 positive cases were recorded in the Highland Council local authority between 22nd and 28th August – almost double what it was the previous week. Eighteen cases were recorded in the Skye North East area and nine cases were registered in the Skye North West area for that seven-day period, while there were four cases logged for Skye South.

The figure for Ross and Cromarty South stood at four cases and there were between zero and two cases in the Lochalsh.

Margaret Davidson said: “Since the change in self-isolation guidance, the level of cases has become almost unmanageable and there is considerable disruption to learning and to communities.

She added: “We need the Scottish Government to look at this again and provide some clarity over the situation we now find ourselves in.

Responding to the Highland Council Leader’s concerns, Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes told the Free Press: “We are in the early days of the new academic year and the Scottish Government is monitoring the situation in schools closely.

“The best way to protect our children and young people – as well as ourselves and our communities – is for all of us to follow the guidance and ensure we are implementing the baseline measures. That includes wearing face coverings. The government is taking a cautious approach to reopening schools and is keeping many baseline measures in place.

“Although enormous progress has been made, Covid remains a significant threat, and the sharp rise in cases in the last two weeks is a cause of deep concern.

She added: “The Scottish Government continues to carefully assess the case numbers and the relationship with hospitalisation levels, with further announcements expected from the First Minister on this matter in the very near future.”

Article by Adam Gordon, image by Mufid Majnun via Unsplash.

