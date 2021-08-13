Kyleakin Gala Day returns in style

Happy days: There was plenty to keep youngsters entertained at a fun-filled gala day last Saturday.

The annual Kyleakin Gala Day returned in style on Saturday following a one-year break due to the pandemic.

The community fun day was accompanied by fine weather throughout as locals and visitors enjoyed the festivities of the mini-market which offered a wide variety of fun and entertainment for children and people of all ages.

Youngsters were spoilt for choice during the gala with activities ranging from a sports day with active schools coordinator Danny Steele for five- to 12 year-olds, mini-games with Alaina MacLeannan for children under five, while Skye Cycle Way hosted a village treasure hunt, and the chance to ride a unicycle, e-bike or all-ability trike.

Sports enthusiasts also had the carrot of the Skye Bridge 10k, which attracted a talented field of more than 50 runners.

Carley Jackson was one of those who competed in the Skye Bridge 10k, before spending the rest of the day fundraising for local causes.

Commenting to the Free Press on Saturday’s gala she said: “I did the race, then went straight on to a stall. I think the day was pretty well attended and we were quite lucky with the weather — we were expecting there to be lots of midges but there wasn’t and the weather held until we were packing up when there was a torrential downpour.

Carley who is on the committee for Kyleakin play park and the Kyleakin Kids Entertainment Group went on to say: “I was on the raffle stall and we were doing a bit of extra fundraising for the Kyleakin play park, everyone seemed to be happy and it was a good atmosphere.”

“I think these events are always important for the community, but I guess people are in two minds about them because of what has been going on, but they are vital to the community because of the fundraising that takes place.”

She added: “There are very few things to go to, and not many chances for people to get together as a community — we don’t know just now whether we are going to be able to put on the Halloween or Christmas parties that we normally have in Kyleakin.

“So this year’s gala day has been great, it has been something for the kids to go to, something where we can all get together and contribute to.”

Kyleakin Gala Day chair Karen Thompson told the Free Press: “The turnout for the Gala Day and the Skye Bridge 10k was amazing and better than we had hoped for. It was really rewarding to see so many people supporting a local event and enjoying socialising after such a difficult year.

“Thanks to the volunteers who make it all possible and everyone who came out to enjoy the day.”

Article by Adam Gordon, images by Willie Urquhart.

