ON THE ROAD: Free weekend shuttle service to Isle of Skye tourist attractions

A Skye firm, working in partnership with Highland Council, is to start a free weekend shuttle service to the popular Skye destinations of Fairy Pools and Old Man of Storr from tomorrow (7 August).

This service, by Go Skye in partnership with the council’s transport co-ordination unit, is being funded by provision set aside as part of the area’s Visitor Management Plan for 2021.

The shuttle services will be available for free to passengers, as a further incentive to move away from personal transport – the volume of which has strained Skye’s infrastructure as it has increased dramatically in popularity for visitors. In addition to the Stagecoach service extensions which were introduced at the end of June, it is hoped that there will be inroads made towards encouraging Skye’s many visitors to utilise public transport as a viable alternative.

Chair of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Area Committee, Cllr John Gordon, said: “This is an important pilot scheme because by closely monitoring its operation in Skye, we may ultimately see a future benefit across Highland.

“The work towards solutions at various beauty spots is key to creating capacity and local and visitor enjoyment as well as taking pressure of the of the roads and parking.”

He added: “The feedback from all stakeholders will shape how things develop for future visitor management plans. The Highland Council is pleased to be working with GoSkye which is a reputable company locally and have been keen to help in tourist management.”

Steve Smith, Go Skye’s Director, said: “Go Skye Ltd are delighted to be working with the Highland Council on this pilot scheme. We ran shuttle services a few years ago but think that the extra support, making the service free, may help to encourage tourists out of their cars.”

The Go Skye services will run until 12 September.

