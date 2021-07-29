180 MILES IN 70 HOURS: Skye’s special ‘K’ sets out on Glasgow-Inverness run

Ally, who works for CalMac, has raised thousands through running. Pic Willie Urquhart

Fundraising endurance runner Ally K MacPherson is currently attempting to run 180 miles from Glasgow to Inverness in under 70 hours in aid of cancer charity Highland Hospice.

The hardy Portree man began his challenge last night (Wednesday 28th July).

Ally’s route will take him along the West Highland way leading to Fort William and the great Glen Way before joining the road beside Loch Ness.

The charity is dedicated to supporting not only cancer sufferers but also their families who need support and help with the stress and emotional burden that cancer can bring.

He will then take on the Loch Ness Marathon route before finishing in Inverness.

To date, Ally has raised £78,000 for cancer charities, and on this occasion he has chosen to support Highland Hospice.

The endeavour is the latest in a long line of fundraising efforts that Ally has undertaken over the years. In 2014, he became the first man in history to run around the Isle of Skye, while in 2016 he ran from Portree to Inverness non-stop to raise funds and awareness for Maggie’s Highlands.

For his third challenge, in 2018 Ally ran across 10 Islands in two days raising funds for Macmillan. He faced challenging conditions but overcame the elements to raise £18,106 for the charity.

Commenting on the charity, Ally said: “I have decided to run this event to raise funds for Highland Hospice. The charity does wonderful work supporting those in need in the Highlands and I am delighted to raise funds to support them.”

Ally before the island challenge. Pic Willie Urquhart

He added: “This event is the longest and most challenging I will have attempted yet. I will run through several nights and this will be a huge test of my mental strength to keep going. I have plenty of experience and a great support team to get me to the finish.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully raise some much needed funds for Highland Hospice.”

Highland Hospice fundraiser Jenna Hayden told the Free Press: “We are all rooting for Ally here at Highland Hospice.

“He is such an inspiration and this challenge is just incredible. Ally has raised £78,000 for cancer charities in the past through his running, and he hopes to raise £22,000 for doing this one so that his total reaches the £100,000 mark.

“Good luck Ally and thank you so much for supporting Highland Hospice!“

To follow Ally K’s progress visit ‘Ally K’s Long Run’ on Facebook and click here to donate to Highland Hospice

ARTICLE BY ADAM GORDON

