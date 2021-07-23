Trainees wanted for Good Omens 2

Best buddies; Douglas, David, Michael and Neil, during the filming of ‘Good Omens’

Applicants from the “under-represented background” of the Highlands and Islands have until Friday of next week to join the production team of fantasy sequel ‘Good Omens 2’ on location in the Central Belt.



Skye-born director Douglas Mackinnon is again at the helm, while actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen reprise their roles as angel and devil. Neil Gaiman, who has a house in north Skye, is the writer. The producers are BBC Studios and Amazon Prime.



Douglas told the Free Press that the all-expenses-paid trainee scheme is an attempt to “subvert the city-centric media self-replication” regarding training opportunities, where “you’re in or out dependent on your educational background or contacts.”



He added: “Primarily we’re looking for people who are based in Scotland now and aspire to stay and work at least partly in Scotland in their futures. And extending that bid to (in a small way) again subvert the socio-economic disadvantage of us offering training on a job in the Central Belt to people who don’t live within range of our production base in Bathgate, we have money allocated in our budget for travel and living expenses for a limited number of trainees from, for example, the Hebrides/Shetland Islands/Orkney Islands/Highlands etc.”



“So in this case Oxbridge is unlikely to help, whereas Skyebridge might just.”



The traineeships, in association with Screen Scotland, cover a number of disciplines linked to film and TV. They are: costume, locations, camera work, assistant director, makeup, grip, continuity and video assist.



No previous film or TV experience is required. The production is based in Bathgate, with a number of filming locations in the wider Central Belt.



If you would like to apply to any of the available positions, email your CV to GO2Highlands@gmail.com with the subject line reading your ‘NAME’ followed by ‘JOB ROLE’ eg JOHN SMITH PRODUCTION TRAINEE by Friday 30th July. Interviews will take place in the week beginning 16th August.

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn