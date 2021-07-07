Covid case confirmed but Broadford hospital to remain open to admissions

NHS Highland has this afternoon stated that the MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford is to remain open following the confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19 on Wednesday (7th July).
A spokesperson for the local health authority told the Free Press: “There has been a positive case, and there are also four close contacts who will be self-isolating as per national guidance.
“However, Broadford hospital will not be closed to admissions. “
The news is likely to reassure communities across Skye, Lochalsh, and South West Ross in a week which has seen the Highlands’ largest hospital Raigmore reach capacity amid significant pressures caused by a marked rise in cases of Covid-19.
NHS Highland released a statement on Tuesday outlining the impact on services at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as cases across the region escalated to 100 per day.
With the hospital at capacity, and with a number of staff isolating at home, a ‘code black’ status was placed on Raigmore – which means no available beds for new admissions from A&E. All non-elective surgeries have also been cancelled.
Meanwhile, Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has urged constituents to play their part in helping to suppress the virus and protect each other by taking up the offer of Covid vaccines and following the Scottish Goverment’s FACTS guidance.
Vaccination uptake in NHS Highland health board area
|Age group
|First dose by percentage
|Second dose by percentage
|18-29 year-olds
|53.8 per cent
|18.4 per cent
|30-39
|76.5 per cent
|27.6 per cent
|40-49
|87.2 per cent
|45.5 per cent
|50-54
|92.3 per cent
|85.6 per cent
|60-64
|100 per cent
|99.5 per cent
|70-74
|100 per cent
|100 per cent
|75-79
|100 per cent
|99.7 per cent
|80 +
|100 per cent
|97.7 per cent
|All adults 40 years +
|96.9 per cent —
|85.8 per cent
|182,492 people
|161,539 people
For more on this story, see this week’s edition of the Free Press – out in shops on Thursday 8th July.
Article by Adam Gordon and image by Willie Urquhart.