Covid case confirmed but Broadford hospital to remain open to admissions

NHS Highland has this afternoon stated that the MacKinnon Memorial Hospital in Broadford is to remain open following the confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19 on Wednesday (7th July).

A spokesperson for the local health authority told the Free Press: “There has been a positive case, and there are also four close contacts who will be self-isolating as per national guidance.

“However, Broadford hospital will not be closed to admissions. “

The news is likely to reassure communities across Skye, Lochalsh, and South West Ross in a week which has seen the Highlands’ largest hospital Raigmore reach capacity amid significant pressures caused by a marked rise in cases of Covid-19.

NHS Highland released a statement on Tuesday outlining the impact on services at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as cases across the region escalated to 100 per day.

With the hospital at capacity, and with a number of staff isolating at home, a ‘code black’ status was placed on Raigmore – which means no available beds for new admissions from A&E. All non-elective surgeries have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Skye, Lochaber, and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has urged constituents to play their part in helping to suppress the virus and protect each other by taking up the offer of Covid vaccines and following the Scottish Goverment’s FACTS guidance.

Vaccination uptake in NHS Highland health board area

Age group First dose by percentage Second dose by percentage 18-29 year-olds 53.8 per cent 18.4 per cent 30-39 76.5 per cent 27.6 per cent 40-49 87.2 per cent 45.5 per cent 50-54 92.3 per cent 85.6 per cent 60-64 100 per cent 99.5 per cent 70-74 100 per cent 100 per cent 75-79 100 per cent 99.7 per cent 80 + 100 per cent 97.7 per cent





All adults 40 years + 96.9 per cent — 85.8 per cent

182,492 people 161,539 people

Article by Adam Gordon and image by Willie Urquhart.

