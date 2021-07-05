SKYE ROAD DEATH: Driver is jailed for seven years

The crash happened on the A87 between Sligachan and Portree. Pic Googlemaps

A driver high on cocaine and alcohol who killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son in a horror crash has today been jailed for seven years and six months.

Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail at the time for drink driving when he caused the crash in Skye on 8th August 2018.

The 33 year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

Ewen Mackay, 54, died and his now 19 year-old son Padraig had to be airlifted to hospital after their van was struck.

The teenager was so badly hurt, he could not be there for his dad’s funeral.

Montgomery pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Lady Stacey also disqualified Montgomery from driving for 11 years and three months.

An earlier hearing at the High Court in Glasgow was told how Montgomery had been granted bail by a sheriff in April 2018.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said that the night before the fatal crash, the trawler skipper had drank two bottles of wine and some vodka.

The court heard a number of motorists had concerns as Montgomery travelled on the A87 between Portree and Sligachan on Skye.

Montgomery hit a van causing it to overturn before Ewen’s Ford Transit was struck sending it into a ditch.

Joiner Ewen died due to multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

His son – then aged 16 – was transferred to hospital in Glasgow, where he was there for a month having suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The court was told Montgomery was found to have drugs in his system including a positive test for cocaine.

It was further concluded that he had 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the time of the crash.

The legal limit is 50mg.

Montgomery’s lawyer Dale Hughes said: “He is mindful of the seriousness and the tragedy caused by his reckless behaviour. He is deeply remorseful.”

Share this article with others: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

