Skye and Lochalsh football league preview 2021

Kyleakin’s Innis Thompson against Mallaig in 2019

Photographs: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

The Skye and Lochalsh amateur football league gets underway this weekend, and ahead of the big kick-off, the Free Press quizzed the managers about how their respective clubs were shaping up, what their ambitions were for the season, and which opposition player they would pick to join their team.



GLENELG

Manager: Kieran Harvey

Club captain: William MacRae

League position in 2019: Seventh (out of nine teams)

After fears they would not have a team, Glenelg are back in the fold



Notable additions and departures

KH: “Rab MacAskill, the ‘Ginger Pirlo’, is hanging up his boots so that will be a big loss for the Glen. But having David MacAskill back will be a huge boost for us.”

Expectation/goals for the season

KH: “Finishing fifth would be a great result for us.”

Young players to watch out for

KH: “Most of us are young but MacKenzie Moore is especially good for just 17.”

Biggest match/rivalry

KH: “Kyle is normally a good match-up.”

Tip for the golden boot

KH: “Gordy McCarroll (Sleat and Strath)”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

KH: “Mallaig’s Andy Cunningham.” Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

KH: “Sleat and Strath look like the favourites to win the league especially following Gordy’s return from Kyleakin.”



KYLE

Manager: Paul Kellett

Club captain: Undecided

League position in 2019: Ninth

Notable additions and departures

PK: “Ciaran Kellett, Corin Jack and Fraser Reid have all departed. Callum Reeves-Womble and Darren Lloyd have joined.”

Expectation/goals for the season

PK: “I’m hoping that we can finish mid-table.”

Young players to watch out for

PK: “Joe Russell and Mark Whear are our ones to watch.”

Biggest match/rivalry

PK: “Kyleakin.”

Tip for the golden boot

PK: “Gordy McCarroll or Aaron MacBeth.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

PK: “I would take Ciaran Kellett!”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

PK: “Sleat and Strath and North West Skye.”



KYLEAKIN

Manager: David Butcher

Club captain: Oliver Thompson

League position in 2019: Third

Notable additions and departures

DB: “Norman Gillies and Gordon McCarroll have both left – they were good servants to the club and we wish them all the best. Stuart Gillies returning is a big boost. We have also added Danny Steele and David MacGregor, who joined in 2020. Some very good young players have also joined in Ciaran Kellett, Corin Jack, and Fraser Reid. Frazer MacPherson and Jack Copland are the other new boys who have joined us. “

Expectation/goals for the season

DB: “I’ve said before that my goal is always the league. I believe we have a squad more than capable of that, we do have a relatively new team with youth and experience – so I have to get that balance right.”

Young players to watch out for

DB: “Aaron, Ciaran, Corin, Nathan Stewart, and Fraser have all looked very comfortable and made an impact on the team in pre-season.”

Biggest match/rivalry

DB: “Sleat is probably the one you look at most. Since I’ve been the manager we have always had great battles with them. I work with Gordy McCarroll, so there will be an interesting build-up to those games, I’m sure.”

Tip for the golden boot

DB: “Gordy and Connaire (Yoxon) definitely stand out as they have been the top two for the last few years, I think if North West have a good season then Robbie Cameron should get a few goals as well.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

DB: “Difficult question, but I watched highlights of the North West v Mallaig and Jonathan Beaton stood out a mile. I think he will be a top player for them.”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

DB: “People probably expect it to be ourselves, Sleat, and Mallaig but North West have added to their squad and had a decent pre-season so maybe they can push on.”



MALLAIG

Manager: Jamie MacGregor

Club captain: Unconfirmed

League position in 2019: Champions

Mallaig dangerman Ross Douglas



Notable additions and departures

JM: “Since 2019 we have lost David Currie, who had a great season, along

with Matt Cunningham. In terms of additions, I’m back, along with new signings Callum Greenless, and Josh Youngs.”

Expectation/goals for the season

JM: “It’s the same as always, you go to compete in every game and give the best account of yourself no matter the opposition.”

Young players to watch out for

JM: “There are a few from our under-18s who will be looking to be starters. Andrew Sneddon, Fraser Davis and Chris Lee – we are really hoping that they will have a big season this year.”

Biggest match/rivalry

JM: “As far as I’m concerned they are all big games, there are no easy ones. Everyone knows you look at the fixture lists and you pick out Kyleakin, North West, and Sleat.”

Tip for the golden boot

JM: “Andy Cunningham or Ross Douglas.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

JM: “It’s an easy one for me, Ben Yoxon. Having played with him and against, he’s right up there.”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

JM: “I think there could be a few shocks. I fancy it to be an open race. North West have been getting more experience, Sleat are always about there, Kyleakin are still dangerous, and obviously we are two-time champions.”

PORTREE JUNIORS

Manager: Ryan Nicolson, assisted by Gary Wilson and John Murphy

Club captain: Unconfirmed

League position in 2019: Fifth



Notable additions and departures

RN: “We managed to keep our core of experienced players and have added Ally ‘Buttons’ MacLeod who has returned from Australia while we have signed Roddy Macphee from South Uist.”

Expectation/goals for the season

RN: “To get the guys enjoying football again and to give the young guys their chance.”

Young players to watch out for

RN: “The goalie Calum Nicolson. The Grundy twins, Sam and Ryan, Ali Murphy, Callum Gillies, Josh Macpherson and Iain ‘Bop’ MacLeod”.

Biggest match/rivalry

RN: “Portree.”

Tip for the golden boot:

RN: “Gordy McCarroll, Robbie Cameron and Gus Macdonald.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

RN: Gordy McCarroll.

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

RN: “North West will push for it this year, Sleat and Mallaig will be in the mix and I am sure Kyleakin would like to gate crash the party too. It could be quite an exciting season at the top end.”



NORTH WEST SKYE

Manager: Graham Campbell

Club captain: Unconfirmed

League position in 2019: Fourth

Mallaig dangerman Andy Cunningham drives his way through the NW defence in this 2019 clash

Notable additions and departures

GC: “Departures are Iain Beaton our club captain of the last few years –which is due to other commitments. Ben Nicolson has left and so has our right-back of the past two seasons, Sean Brady, which is a big blow. Norman Gillies has joined us from Kyleakin, he brings experience, presence and ability, so it’s a big lift for the team. Richy Carey is another good player who we’ve added. He is quick, tenacious and skilful.”

Expectation/goals for the season

GC: “We ended 2019 in fourth place, just one point behind Kyleakin, after finishing the season strongly. We feel we have the potential to be challenging the front runners this season, but like all the teams, player availability and a bit of luck will help enormously.”

Young players to watch out for

GC: “Attacking midfielder Cameron Campbell was already established in the team and will be a mainstay again this season. In the centre of defence, Jonathan Beaton is now a fixture and will give any striker a tough match. Gilleasbuig MacVicar, James Coull and Szymon Kaczkowski will also feature this season.”

Biggest match/rivalry

GC: “No derby was better than Struan versus Dunvegan, and the memories linger. The creation of North West in 2015 united the two teams and ended that rivalry. It hasn’t been replaced since.”

Tip for the golden boot

GC: “No idea, but our striker Robbie Cameron will work very hard to be in contention.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

GC: “Any of the Harvey boys from Glenelg would be a great addition. They are all excellent players with good attitudes. And if you get one of them, maybe you could get the other two!”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

GC: “Sleat and Mallaig are obvious contenders, with Kyleakin and North West Skye looking to mix things up.”



PORTREE

Manager: Jamie Gannon

Club captain: Unconfirmed

League position in 2019: Eighth

Notable additions and departures

JG: “We have lost Chris Rose, which is a blow. There were a few players that we’d hoped to have but they also play shinty and they have made it clear that they are going with that, which is fine and we wish them all the best. We hope to have Ross Gordon and Martin Pringle playing for us this season, though. We have also signed Eachann MacRae – he is one of the best goalies in the league, and Jack Miller, who is a really good player.”

Expectation/goals for the season

JG: “I am just going to take each game as it comes. It is very much going to be a transitional season for us, we have taken a lot of young kids in and will give them a chance to develop. As far as our pitch, the KGV (King George V playing fields) goes, it is a big boost for us to be there, that’s our home and there’s a lot of history there.

“It couldn’t be done without Calum Matheson from the Portree and Braes Community Trust, and Dan Corrigall, who has helped us massively financially with buying equipment such as the goals and strips.”

Young players to watch out for

JG: “Dan MacLeod. Cameron Allan is going to come on and play a bit this year, Liam MacQueen, and Arran MacKinnon. There’s going to be a lot of young boys involved this year. I think that’s the way ahead for us.”

Biggest match/rivalry

JG: “To me, there are no big rivals. I am just going to treat every game the same and as it comes. As long as the guys go out there with the right attitude and application then it’s fine.”

Tip for the golden boot

JG: “It is not something concerning me. I am just looking at my own team, to be honest.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

JG: “No comment!”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

JG: “I don’t have an answer for that one.”

SLEAT AND STRATH

Manager: DL MacKinnon

Club captain: Unconfirmed

League position in 2019: Runners-up

Mallaig’s Mathew Cunningham in action during the 2019 decider against Sleat and Strath

Notable additions and departures

DLM: “We have probably lost Josh Knowles and Ryan O’Halloran, who will both be missed but young talent is coming through. Gordy McCarroll was going to be a great addition but he has a tendon injury in his foot that could be season-ending according to the doctor. I pray not, though. I’ve also signed Neil Wight, who is a goalie/centre half. He has played at a higher level in his day, but is no spring chicken at 45. He’s been excellent in training, though and comes with bags of experience.”

Expectation/goals for the season

DLM: “My demands as always win, win, win, anything else is not acceptable. The only team that can beat Sleat and Strath, is Sleat and Strath, and you can quote me on that!”

Young players to watch out for

DLM: “Fraser Gillies is fast becoming the best goalie in the league in my eyes. Ruari Lates has been very impressive in friendlies. Max Stancliffe is going to be a unit but needs to stop being so hard on himself. Cameron Morrison is also a tremendous prospect as long as he is willing to work hard out of possession and learn from his peers. There are few others close too but there’s no rush as I have plenty of older boys still holding their own.”

Biggest match/rivalry

DLM: “Every team deserves the same level of respect. If you take anyone lightly you’ll pay for it. I always enjoy beating Kyleakin, though. Lately, Mallaig have annoyed me more!”

Tip for the golden boot

DLM: “I brought Gordy back for that, but his injury might kill that dream.”

If you could add one player from the other clubs, who would it be?

DLM: “I have always liked Andy Cunningham and Ross Douglas at Mallaig, and I love the energy of Chris McNab at North West. I have asked them all to join at some point, but I have plenty of talent of my own to give me headaches.”

Which club(s) will be in contention for the title?

DLM: “I’m always disappointed if we don’t win, but this year could be the best year ever as I feel every team is capable on their day of causing an upset! North West will definitely have a great chance if they stop giving away stupid penalties. But I’m definitely not doing this for the good of my health!”

Share this article with others: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

