Norma Morrison – Broadford and Strath’s new community co-ordinator

Norma Morrison

PHOTO: WILLIE URQUHART/WHFP

Broadford and Strath’s newly appointed community co-ordinator has told the Free Press she is relishing the challenge and looking to build on the huge developments made by the charity over the years.



Norma Morrison’s appointment was confirmed by the Broadford and Strath Community Company.



The new post is funded both by the Broadford and Strath Community Company and the Highland Council’s Coastal Communities Fund.



Her main focus will be supporting the growing list of community projects, highlighting the future direction of the company with ongoing community consultation, and working with its ever-growing team of volunteers.



Norma said: “When you looked at the community company, it has developed hugely over the years. The £1 million community campsite was the start of it.”

“But there is so much work to do – we have two sets of local toilets to build –we have secured the majority of funding but there is lots going on.



“We are also looking at fundraising to develop our outdoor learning group Corry Capers.



“We also have our legacy Covid projects such as our community fridge which is ongoing. That is pretty much volunteer-run now and sharing with the foodbank.”



Norma welcomed the Lord Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty, Mrs Joanie Whiteford, to Skye this week and gave the royally-appointed ambassador a chance to see some of the work being undertaken by the community company.



This included the campsite, the Growers’ Hub, a horticultural therapy group and the Corry Capers our outdoor learning group.



During the pandemic, the Broadford and Strath Community Company took on a crucial role in south Skye in helping local people through its community fridge, food share, and hot meals projects.



Skye and Raasay Highland Councillor, John Finlayson said: “BSCC continues to do so many good things in so many areas and this appointment will not only support further work but also consolidate what is taking place with regard to many projects including new toilets in both Broadford and Elgol.”



Norma added: “What is lovely about this role is that as I live and work in this area, I am seeing my children benefiting from these projects. My kids go to Corry Capers, and they will use both the Skye Cycle Way and the new community school and hub.



“Although there is a lot of work involved, it makes it all much easier to do when you can see the benefits first-hand.”



Norma’s contract is for three days per week over the next two years and she will be based at the Broadford and Strath Community Company’s Growers’ Hub

