INVESTMENT PLAN FOR SKYE: Consultation to launch in June

Portree harbour Pic, Willie Urquhart

Skye and Raasay communities are being urged to take part in a consultation to help shape an ambitious new investment plan for their area.

The consultation, which takes account of feedback gathered at previous events in January, will be launched in early June.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to join workshops and complete an online questionnaire to form the Skye and Raasay Investment Plan.

It aims to build upon a wide range of priorities and projects including new and improved public amenities, community facilities and transport. It is also hoped to assist in making the case for any future funding bids.

Organised by Highland Council along with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the consultation will be independently led by Architecture and Design Scotland.

Several invited workshop sessions are proposed to discuss how current and future projects can address the main priorities for local people and communities.

The online engagement sessions will then split into smaller groups to enable greater depth of discussion and focus on participant contributions.

An online survey has also been created at www.highland.gov.uk/skyeraasay to make it easy for everyone to get involved.

Skye and Lochalsh Council for Voluntary Organisations chief officer Jo Ford said: “We’re pleased that there is an opportunity to reach out and gather views from a good cross-section of people across Skye and Raasay about their future and how we can work together to make things happen.”

Ahead of a briefing to the council’s Isle of Skye and Raasay committee on Monday, chairman councillor John Gordon said: “We have listened to the feedback received so far and recognised that it’s time for us to think about the collective impact that we can have for the future of Skye. I encourage people to get involved through the events and discussions, and the online questionnaire.”