Dunvegan Show postponed due to Covid uncertainty

PHOTO: WILLIE URQUHART/WHFP

The Dunvegan Show, one of the biggest events in the Skye social calendar, has been postponed for another year due to uncertainty related to the pandemic, organisers have announced this week.



The annual event, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2018, boasts an assortment of attractions, activities and stalls for all the family, including stock competitions, a dog show, a tug of war, live music, a range of entertainment for children, and a wide variety of food and drink.



The day provides a boost to the local economy, with people from all over Skye and beyond taking part in the bonanza, while the show is also a hit with visitors staying on the island from across the globe.



On Monday, the decision was announced on the Dunvegan Show’s Facebook page following a meeting held by event organisers the Durinish and Bracadale Agricultural Association.

PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DUNVEGAN SHOW



Speaking on behalf of the association, Iain Beaton told the Free Press: “With the uncertainty of Covid, and based on things we have heard from the Highland Council, we decided it would be best to postpone the show for another year.

“I would say back in February there were hopes that it might go ahead but the decision to postpone it for this year was unanimous.”



He added: “There were a lot of people who didn’t attend the meeting, but I spoke to them in the weeks leading up to it and they all thought it was too difficult for it to go ahead – which is a shame.



“I think the Portree show will be in the same boat, as will all the shows across the country.



“It is very disappointing.”



The Free Press asked Mr Beaton if the association had any concerns over the availability of the venue for future shows given that Highland Council proposals to redevelop Dunvegan Primary School would include the current sports field land which is used for the event.



He said: “At the moment the plans for the new school are looking to consolidate any community events, so once the new building is up and running we are hopeful that we will still have an area there and a location for the show.



“But I’d imagine the issue going forward would be about building works. If they want to concentrate these during the summer holidays, then we might have to look for an alternative location for the show if there is too much work going on at the site.”

More on the new Dunvegan school in this week’s WHFP – available from newsagents and on subscription at www.whfp.com/shop