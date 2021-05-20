Award for Skye sea salt team

Chris and Meena Watts – Photo: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

The founders of Isle of Skye Sea Salt were “really chuffed” recently to be the recipients of the small producers award at the inaugural Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards.



Chris and Meena Watts, who set up the Dunvegan-based firm in 2011, said the award was based on “quality, taste and market attractiveness” and, as it was open to companies of all sizes and across a huge range of products, to have won their category is a great achievement.



They added: “We are proud to be part of the Scottish food and drink industry. Any award a Skye business wins is good for our beautiful island. It was brilliant now to see businesses in all the sectors opening, working hard, connecting with each other and promoting the Isle of Skye Brand. We had another little jig around at the news of this award!”



Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards director, Antony Begley, said: “We were delighted to see so many fantastic Scottish food and drink producers take part in the awards which have one very simple goal: to get more of Scotland’s fantastic food and drink products onto more Scottish retail shelves.”



After almost three weeks of intensive judging involving hundreds of products and more than 60 expert judges from across the food and drink sector, the results included a selection of outstanding Scottish products targeting retail listings in Scotland.