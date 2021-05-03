Highland locations connect to 4G for the first time thanks to EE

ADVERTISING FEATURE: EE

Members of staff from Glenfinnan Community Facilities SCIO and IPS

Over the last three years, EE has switched on over 45 new 4G masts in the West Highlands, with even more rural areas set to benefit from reliable connectivity in 2021.



Partnering with the Scottish Government, the Home Office and WHP Telecoms, EE has connected locations, including Tarskavaig (Skye) and Glencripesdale to its high-speed 4G network, with Killilan (Lochalsh) and Polbain (Wester Ross) due to be connected this summer.



These sites are part of the Scottish Government’s £25 million Scottish 4G Infill programme (S4GI) which is anticipated to deliver up to 46 masts to so-called ‘not spots’ in rural Scotland – including those being used by EE as part of the Emergency Services Network roll-out.



Along with these sites, EE will extend 4G in a further 132 areas across the country, including to Dalwhinnie and Nairn, by the end of 2021 as part of the Shared Rural Network Initiative, boosting connectivity in rural Scotland. The programme is run by the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK’s geography by the middle of this decade.



Jane Wood, BT Group Scotland director, said: “Extending the network will offer a much-needed lifeline to families and businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic, as many are working from home and keeping in touch with family and friends via digital technology.”



Martyn Cheyne, WHP strategic development director, said: “WHP Telecoms is pleased to have facilitated this reliable coverage by providing robust, future-proofed infrastructure from which EE is now delivering 4G coverage. We welcome other operators to share this site to reduce the amount of infrastructure required in the landscape, increasing coverage and choice for everyone.”

Photograph: WHP TELECOMS