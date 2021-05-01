Waternish youngsters raise more than £7,000 with cycle

PHOTO: Willie Urquhart/WHFP

The grandchildren of a north Skye district nurse have recently undertaken a cycling challenge around the Waternish peninsula in aid of AMMF, the only UK charity for cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer).



Pat Matheson from Halistra lost her husband Campbell to the illness, and her family thought it would be a good idea to raise funds for the charity in memory of Campbell and to raise awareness of AMMF. The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped achieve the remarkable sum in excess of £7,000.



Somhairle (12) Ruairidh (10) Lexy (8) Abigail (8) Rogan (7) Eoghainn (6) Mara (6) and Tobi (3) had aimed to cycle a total of 50 miles to raise funds for AMMF. But on Saturday the 27th of March, which would have been their Seanair’s birthday, most of them cycled from Fairy Bridge to their Granny’s house and smashed their target – clocking up over 100 miles between them in high winds, rain, sleet and hailstones.

