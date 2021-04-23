TOURISM DEBATE: Election hopefuls to take part in Skye hustings

Sligachan, Skye. Pic Willie Urquhart

Tourism group SkyeConnect will host an online Scottish Parliament election hustings on Wednesday 28th April at 7pm.

The focus will be on the recovery and development of tourism on Skye but any question that directly relates to issues affecting the island will be acceptable.

The event, to be led by SkyeConnect chairman Dave Till, will allow people to submit questions in advance to the four candidates for the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency – John Erskine (Scottish Labour Party), Kate Forbes (Scottish National Party), Jamie Halcro Johnston (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) and Denis Rixson (Scottish Liberal Democrat Party).

During the 60-minute hustings candidates will be given two minutes each to make their pitch to voters.

A link to the SkyeConnect Hustings will be available on the SkyeConnect website.

Questions can be submitted in advance to info@skye-connect.com

