SKYE HARBOUR UPGRADE: Planners give backing for Staffin slipway project

The Staffin slipway. Pic, SCT

Staffin Community Trust can now proceed with a planning application for upgrading the local slipway and associated infrastructure following this week’s meeting of Highland Council’s planning committee.

The trust had submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to the committee to give members the opportunity to highlight any “material issues” that they wished to bring to the applicant’s notice before a full planning application. No councillor, including Skye members John Gordon and Calum MacLeod, raised any such issues.

The SCT’s plans are to upgrade the existing slipway, construct a new breakwater, instal pontoons, create seven storage sheds and toilet facilities, and improve access.

The rock required for the new breakwater will be taken from Lealt quarry and council planner Mark Harvey stated: “The transport of this material to the site will require improvements to the access road between the slipway and the A855 and these works are also subject of this PAN.”

The redevelopment of Staffin Slipway has been a top priority of the local community for some time as it lacks safe, sheltered berths and basic amenities such as water, power and storage. It is currently unsuitable for berthing at low tide.

Staffin Community Trust secured a £969,000 grant last year towards the cost of the redevelopment, which has been estimated at over £3 million.

A project team has been appointed and work is now progressing towards planning and marine licence applications later this year.

Article by Michael Russell

