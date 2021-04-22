Sea salt firm short-listed in this year’s Scottish food awards

Meena and Chris Watts

PHOTO: WILLIE URQUHART/WHFP

Isle of Skye Sea Salt has been shortlisted in this year’s Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards.



More than 60 expert judges from across the food and drink sector established a shortlist from hundreds of Scottish products.



Directors Meena and Chris Watts said: “We are really delighted to be on the shortlist and honoured to be amongst such brilliant Scottish producers. We had a little jig around!



“We have remained true to the ethos of our business, to produce a top quality sea salt in an environmentally friendly way, since the day we started. This shortlisting, together with our other awards, proves there is a growing demand for quality products with a great provenance. Like many other food businesses we have had to work extremely hard during the Covid period to keep going, which makes this even more special.



“Equally thrilling now is knowing that the retail sector is opening and raring to work together, get the businesses going and the economy moving robustly again especially in Skye. Connecting with each other is so important.



“We love knowing that we have created something so special as our sea salt in beautiful Skye, our home. The customer’s comments keep coming and motivating us during the difficult moments. We are ever grateful for the support we get. It has been gratifying knowing that an increasing number of producers are using our sea salt in their products because they want ‘to include the best’. We are so proud to be part of the Scottish food and drink industry.”

The winners will be announced on 29th April.

