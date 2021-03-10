Power cut in Skye after storm force winds

SSE operatives in Portree on Wednesday morning. Pic, Willie Urquhart

Electricity was still cut off in parts of north Skye on Wednesday afternoon, around 15 hours after storm force winds interrupted supplies.

The lights went out at about 9pm on Tuesday across many parts of the west coast, but while the power was off for less than half an hour in south Skye, Waternish in North Skye had still not been reconnected by midday on Wednesday.

Further interruptions to supply happened on Wednesday morning, with the Uists and Barra affected as well as the Portree area, with Portree Medical Centre reporting online that it was doing its best to get their phone-lines back on.

A number of schools were also closed in north Skye, including Portree High School and primaries at Dunvegan, Edinbane, Kilmuir, Knockbreck and Raasay.

Ferry services to and from the Western Isles were also affected, while the power outage left SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford unable to dial in remotely to the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions

